Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Karnataka's Gulbarga

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Karnataka's Gulbarga at around 8 am on Tuesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.
ANI | Gulbarga (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-10-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 08:48 IST
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on October 12, 08:06:27 IST, Lat: 17.36 & Long: 77.30, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Gulbarga, Karnataka," NCS tweeted.
Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale had struck Karnataka's Gulbarga at around 6 am. (ANI)
