Woman killed in attack by wild animal

One person was killed and another seriously injured in an attack by a wild animal in a village here, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening near Chitoda village that falls under Khatoli police station.

Komal and Pushpendra were traveling on a motorcycle when a wild animal attacked them. Komal died while Pushpendra was being treated at a hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)