Woman killed in attack by wild animal

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-10-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 11:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and another seriously injured in an attack by a wild animal in a village here, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening near Chitoda village that falls under Khatoli police station.

Komal and Pushpendra were traveling on a motorcycle when a wild animal attacked them. Komal died while Pushpendra was being treated at a hospital.

