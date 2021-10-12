Woman killed in attack by wild animal
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-10-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 11:14 IST
- Country:
- India
One person was killed and another seriously injured in an attack by a wild animal in a village here, police said Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday evening near Chitoda village that falls under Khatoli police station.
Komal and Pushpendra were traveling on a motorcycle when a wild animal attacked them. Komal died while Pushpendra was being treated at a hospital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Khatoli
- Pushpendra
Advertisement