AP CM launches devotional TV channel in Hindi, Kannada

The TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) with broadcasting content in Kannada and Hindi was formally launched by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tirumala here on Tuesday. The 24-hour devotional satellite TV channel in Telugu was first launched by the then President Pratibha Patil in 2008 and a decade later it started airing content in Tamil as well, a temple official told PTI.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) governs the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was invited for the inaugural function of the TV channel, could not attend, he said.

After offering prayers at the hill temple, Jaganmohan Reddy also inaugurated a highly advanced colossal kitchen meant for making the sacred 'Laddu prasadam', built at a cost of Rs 12 crore, located behind the temple complex.

Managing Director of India Cements, N. Srinivasan, who was recently sworn in as a TTD Board Member, had donated funds for building the new kitchen.

