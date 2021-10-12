Left Menu

BMW Motorrad drives in C 400 GT scooter in India tagged at Rs 9.95 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 16:19 IST
BMW Motorrad drives in C 400 GT scooter in India tagged at Rs 9.95 lakh
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler arm of the luxury German carmaker, on Tuesday said it has launched premium midsize scooter BMW C 400 GT in India priced at Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The all-new scooter will be available as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and can be booked at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships from today onwards, the company said in a statement.

"The launch of the all-new BMW C 400 GT heralds a new era in the urban mobility segment in India. This progressive and agile mid-size scooter is designed to conquer the city and long touring destinations with ease,'' BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah noted.

Whether riding into the city center, traveling to the office, or enjoying a weekend tour– the C 400 GT is the perfect partner to enjoy riding to the fullest: not just as alone but with a passenger too, he added.

The C 400 GT comes with a water-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engine with a displacement of 350 cc.

It generates a peak output of 34 hp enabling it to achieve 0-100 kms in 9.5 seconds and a top speed of over 139 km/h.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021