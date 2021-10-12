Ajit Industries Unveils a Wide Range of Green Packaging Products in a Glittering Event

Ajit Industries has launched a wide range of alternatives for plastic tapes, bubble wrap sheets and foam/thermocol-based dunnage in the presence of Kapil Dev, the legendary cricketer and brand ambassador of the company, besides the who’s who of the city New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Moving ahead with their mission Green revolution, Ajit Industries Private Limited (AIPL), one of the leading Industrial tapes manufacturers in India, launched an exciting range of Green-packaging products, designed to replace the traditional plastic-based packaging products, in a mega event held at Taj Vivanta, Faridabad. The exclusive product line was unveiled by the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who is the brand ambassador of AIPL, in the presence of the who’s who of the industry. AIPL has launched a wide range of alternatives for plastic tapes, bubble wrap sheets and foam/thermocol-based dunnage, the padding material used to protect goods during shipping. The launch of this new eco-friendly product range by AIPL is in line with its plans to rapidly develop and replace plastic-based products with recyclable and biodegradable alternatives across the entire packaging industry. This effort would drastically reduce plastic, not only from the products that a customer receives in boxes but also from the single-use plastic packaging that is used in logistics and is thrown away. Partner of AIPL in its fight against single-use plastic, the illustrious Ex-captain of Indian Cricket team, Kapil Dev while speaking on the occasion said, “Pollution has become one of the biggest problems of the century and it is the time we should be worried not just about the future generations but the effects of the single-use plastic that are already being visible in our lifetime. I am glad that AIPL has taken the initiative of developing products that are not only bio-degradable but recyclable as well. It will surely create a vital impact towards reducing pollution. It is a step that every brand and the overall industry should look forward to adopting, especially those who are serious about saving the planet.” Speaking on the initiative during the event, Mr. Ajit Gupta, CMD - Ajit Industries said, “For a long time, the pollution has been piling up on the planet and its repercussions can be seen with the events like climate change and floods. Those of us who have lived through the decades, can clearly see the difference between the time when even heavy rains were easily absorbed by ground and today when water from a similar rainfall piles up and causes road floods due to the buried plastic. Ajit Industries is now focused to arrest these changes and let nature take its course into reversing them. AIPL’s Mission green is the first step towards that goal.” Mr. Gupta added that the road ahead is tough, but with the support from the Government of India, sustainable corporate partners and a global community actively supporting this substitution, Ajit Industries will surely achieve its goals. Considering the fact that the focus has now clearly shifted towards green and clean energy and products, minimising the pollution and carbon footprint has become imperative. Taking the lead, Ajit Industries has already developed and launched products designed to replace the traditional plastic-based products and single-use plastics in packaging. Ajit Industries’ ambition spans across geographies with an objective to reach out to the world. About Ajit Industries Private Limited (AIPL) Incorporated in the year 1998, Ajit Industries Private Limited (AIPL), is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of various types of Pressure Sensitive Self Adhesive Industrial tapes and Die-Cuts. An IATF 16949:2016 Certified, ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certified company, it offers a wide range of user-friendly specialty tapes under its own brand-names “AIPL SUNSUI”, “AIPL SUPER GOLD”, “EZ WONDER” & “EZ PACK”. Out of these, a significant portion of the specialty products are ornamented with “UL” certification. Many of the company’s products are tested and approved by reputed labs like SGS, Shriram Institute, and ARAI (Automobile Research Association of India). AIPL is rated well as a financial credit rating firm. IATF 16949:2016 Certified is for International Organization for standardization on Quality Management System & ISO 14001 is for Environmental Management System. AIPL is equipped with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility having two plants at the same location i.e. at Kharkhoda in District Sonepat, Haryana and the other locations include Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, and Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Image: Kapil Dev, Brand ambassador Ajit Industries with Ajit Gupta, CMD, Ajit Industries PWR PWR

