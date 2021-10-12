Left Menu

TN signs MoU for multi-modal logistics park near Chennai

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-10-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 17:48 IST
The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for developing a multi-modal logistics park (MMLP) at an investment of Rs 1,200 crore in Mappedu village in neighbouring Tiruvallur district.

The project, which will come up on 158 acres, is the first such one to be established in the State and it will facilitate employment opportunities to about 10,000 youths, Chief Minister M K Stalin, in whose presence the MoU was signed, said. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh, participated in the event, virtually from New Delhi.

Describing the event as ''an important day in the history of Tamil Nadu's industries department'', the Chief Minister said the MMLP will be established with public and private participation in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Investment Development Corporation, National Highways Logistics Management Limited and Chennai Port Trust.

''It is the first such park in Tamil Nadu and it will be situated at an important location in close proximity to Sriperumbudur, Pillaipakkam and Oragadam where several industries are existing,'' Stalin said. It will be close to the CPRR (Chennai Peripheral Ring Road), Chennai airport and sea ports and would have numerous facilities including freight terminal with rail and road links, storage facility, besides machinery to handle cargo.

''It will have world-class facilities. The MMLP will considerably reduce freight transportation cost,'' he said.

The Chief Minister said his government is in the process of evolving a State policy on freight transportation. ''Already, a consultant has been appointed and the policy will be unveiled soon,'' Stalin said and urged the Centre to elicit the participation of the railways in the MMLP.

Also, the Central government should take steps to establish similar MMLPs in Coimbatore and Thoothukudi and extend the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway (designed to end at Irungattukottai) till the international airport here.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, industries principal secretary N Muruganantham, CMD of Kamarajar Port Sunil Paliwal, CMD of TIDCO Pankaj Kumar Bansal and other officials participated.

