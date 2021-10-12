Ibis opens its largest hotel worth Rs 230 cr in Mumbai

Ibis, the economy brand from the Accor portfolio, has launched its third and the largest property in the city, offering 249 keys.

It is the 20th property in the country for the brand that offers over 3,800 rooms now.

The 15-floor tall Ibis Vikhroli is the 20th property for the French hotel chain under its joint venture with Interglobe Hotels, the hospitality arm of the holding company of Indigo airline. Ibis entered the country with the first hotel in Gurgaon, and since then spread across 13 cities with 20 properties. The other Ibis hotels in Mumbai are at the airport with 148 keys (began in 2011) and in Navi Mumbai with 196 rooms - launched in 2016.

The hotel design reflects the symbols inspired by the 'Aamchi Mumbai' culture and costs the property developer Rs 230 crore. The property is certified with an IGBC Gold rating. The hotel has an interactive live kitchen that serves local flavours round the clock, a lively bar, a cosy corner for book lovers, and an outdoor space for events and special occasions and its restaurant Spice. It also serves the longest-running breakfast, from 4 am until noon, JB Singh, president & chief executive of Interglobe Hotels told PTI on Tuesday.

Puneet Dhawan, senior vice-president, operations, Accor India & South Asia, said this is the 20th Ibis property in the country and the largest to date.

Dhawan said the latest Ibis opening shows that we are here for the long-term and are committed to this market. We are staying on course with our pre-COVID commitments.

Singh said the developer has invested Rs 230 crore into the Vikroli hotel.

Dhawan sounded very bullish on the market, saying it has been looking very bright since the past two months, and the occupancy has gone over 50 per cent now.

Of the 55 Accor properties under 10 brands, 21 are mid-scale Novotel hotels, and 20 are economy Ibis hotels, Dhawan said. According to Singh, Interglobe Hotels has invested over Rs 2,700 crore across the 20 Ibis hotels since the launch of the JV in 2008 and will be pumping in over Rs 500 crore more by FY24 across the upcoming five properties.

Accor is uniquely positioned with a well-rounded portfolio of brands across luxury, premium, mid-scale and economy segments.

Between 2022 and 2023, they will open Ibis properties in Hebbal, Bengaluru, in Thane near Mumbai and the fourth one in the city at Kalina and the second Ibis Styles in Goa at Vagator.

Since 1974, Ibis has been a trailblazing brand, known for its celebration of live music, offering curated playlists and access to exclusive gigs with up-and-coming musicians.

There are more than 1,200 Ibis hotels -- 20 of them here -- across 65 countries offering over 1,50,000 rooms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)