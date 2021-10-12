Raj CM Gehlot inaugurates reception hall at secretariat complex

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday inaugurated a reception hall equipped with modern facilities at the Government Secretariat complex here.

He had announced to build the reception hall for the convenience of people coming from rural and remote areas.

The hall has been built at a cost of Rs 3.12 crore, officials said.

Earlier, there were eight counters at the hall for issuing temporary passes, which have now been increased to 17, including two for differently-abled.

The fully air-conditioned hall has a seating capacity of 150 visitors. A separate convenient room has also been made for baby feeding, they said.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi, Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra, Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh, Forest and Environment Minister Sukhram Vishnoi and Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya were also present at the event.

