Left Menu

Meera Mohanty appointed as JS in PMO, Ritesh Chauhan will be CEO, PM Fasal Bima Yojana

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 20:01 IST
Meera Mohanty appointed as JS in PMO, Ritesh Chauhan will be CEO, PM Fasal Bima Yojana
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@pmfby)
  • Country:
  • India

Senior bureaucrats Meera Mohanty and Ritesh Chauhan have been appointed as the joint secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the chief executive officer of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana respectively as part of a bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Tuesday.

Mohanty, a 2005-batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, is currently serving as the director in the PMO.

She has been appointed as the Joint Secretary, PMO for a combined tenure up to May 1, 2022 by temporarily upgrading the post of director held by the officer, a order issued by the personnel ministry said.

Her cadre and batchmate Chauhan will be the CEO, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Joint Secretary, Agriculture under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare for a combined tenure of seven years up to September 22, 2023, it said.

Uma Nanduri, a 1993-batch Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer of the Odisha cadre, will be the joint secretary in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav secretariat under the Ministry of Culture, the order said.

Vipul Bansal will be the joint secretary in the Department of Commerce and Ashish Kumar has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs. Pawan Kumar Sain has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister, Niti Aayog.

Amitesh Kumar Sinha will be Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Sameer Shukla, Joint Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Saumya Gupta, Joint Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Harish Chandra Chaudhary, Joint Secretary, NHRC and Kuldip Narayan will be Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Vandana Kumar has been named as Joint Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and N Yuvaraj will be Joint Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021