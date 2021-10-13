Google brings Swedish endangered species to Search: Here's how to meet them in 3D

Google, in partnership with the Swedish Society for Nature Conservation, is bringing five new Swedish endangered species to Search in augmented reality (AR), allowing people from all over the world to meet them up close. The endangered species include:

White-backed woodpecker - affected by logging

Harbour porpoise - affected by toxins and noise pollution

Arctic fox - at risk due to climate change

Lynx - affected by traffic and illegal hunting

Moss carder bee - at risk due to a decreasing number of flowers

According to Google, these specific animals have been selected for their varying types of reasons for endangerment in the country and relevance to certain types of habitats, based on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List.

Starting today, you can meet these animals up close in a life-size scale with movement and sound via Search. Here's how to meet these endangered species in 3D:

Open the Google app on your device

Simply search for the lynx, arctic fox, white-backed woodpecker, harbour porpoise or moss carder bee

Tap "View in 3D"

According to the United Nations, approximately 1 million plants and animals in the world are threatened with extinction. Google says the new Search experience will help people learn more about the issues at hand.

"Preserving endangered animals is a complex effort that requires collective action. Everyone can do something, and by launching this new Search experience we hope that we can help people in and outside of Sweden learn more about the issues at hand and experience some of nature's beloved creatures up close," Andrea Lewis Akerman, Communications Manager, Google Sweden, wrote in a blog post.