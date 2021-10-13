Left Menu

Starting today, you can meet these animals up close in a life-size scale with movement and sound via Search.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 13-10-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 10:59 IST
Google brings Swedish endangered species to Search: Here's how to meet them in 3D
The arctic fox’s habitat is at risk due to climate change. Image Credit: Google
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Google, in partnership with the Swedish Society for Nature Conservation, is bringing five new Swedish endangered species to Search in augmented reality (AR), allowing people from all over the world to meet them up close. The endangered species include:

  • White-backed woodpecker - affected by logging
  • Harbour porpoise - affected by toxins and noise pollution
  • Arctic fox - at risk due to climate change
  • Lynx - affected by traffic and illegal hunting
  • Moss carder bee - at risk due to a decreasing number of flowers

According to Google, these specific animals have been selected for their varying types of reasons for endangerment in the country and relevance to certain types of habitats, based on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List.

Starting today, you can meet these animals up close in a life-size scale with movement and sound via Search. Here's how to meet these endangered species in 3D:

  • Open the Google app on your device
  • Simply search for the lynx, arctic fox, white-backed woodpecker, harbour porpoise or moss carder bee
  • Tap "View in 3D"

According to the United Nations, approximately 1 million plants and animals in the world are threatened with extinction. Google says the new Search experience will help people learn more about the issues at hand.

"Preserving endangered animals is a complex effort that requires collective action. Everyone can do something, and by launching this new Search experience we hope that we can help people in and outside of Sweden learn more about the issues at hand and experience some of nature's beloved creatures up close," Andrea Lewis Akerman, Communications Manager, Google Sweden, wrote in a blog post.

