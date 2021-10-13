Left Menu

Building tilts, side wall of house collapses following torrential rains in city

Accommodation and food have been arranged for such families. Meanwhile in Nagarathpet, the side wall of an old house collapsed. Quoting neighbours, the BBMP said, no injuries occurred as no one is staying in the house for the past six years.It also said that debris removal will be started immediately.A week ago, a house had tilted in Kasturi Nagar and a residential quarters on the premises of Bangalore Milk Union Limited BAMUL came down crashing due to heavy downpour.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-10-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 12:52 IST
Building tilts, side wall of house collapses following torrential rains in city
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Close on the heels of two buildings collapsing in Bengaluru, a residential building at Kamala Nagar in the city tilted dangerously late on Tuesday night while the side wall of a house in Nagarathpet collapsed on Wednesday morning following torrential rains, the civic agency said.

It added that no one was injured in these incidents.

As the building started tilting in Kamala Nagar near Shankar Nag Bus Stand on Tuesday night, residents ran out of their houses for safety leaving behind their belongings.

Karnataka Excise Minister K Gopalaiah, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta along with the team of fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot following the incident.

Later, the BBMP issued a statement saying, ''All the people who lived in those houses and the surroundings were shifted elsewhere. Accommodation and food have been arranged for such families.'' Meanwhile in Nagarathpet, the side wall of an old house collapsed. Quoting neighbours, the BBMP said, no injuries occurred as no one is staying in the house for the past six years.

It also said that debris removal will be started immediately.

A week ago, a house had tilted in Kasturi Nagar and a residential quarters on the premises of Bangalore Milk Union Limited (BAMUL) came down crashing due to heavy downpour. In both the incidents, no casualties were reported as people were evacuated well in time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
4
WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised people

WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised pe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021