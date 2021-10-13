Left Menu

Benzene tanker overturns on road, causes fire

A tanker carrying benzene from ONGC Petro additions Limited OPaL overturned at Arbail Ghat on Ankola-Yellapur Highway in Uttara Kannada district on Wednesday morning causing two instances of big fire, authorities said.A tanker carrying benzene from a subsidiary company of MRPL called OPaL to a Gujarat paint firm.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-10-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 13:08 IST
Benzene tanker overturns on road, causes fire
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tanker carrying benzene from ONGC Petro additions Limited (OPaL) overturned at Arbail Ghat on Ankola-Yellapur Highway in Uttara Kannada district on Wednesday morning causing two instances of big fire, authorities said.

''A tanker carrying benzene from a subsidiary company of MRPL called OPaL to a Gujarat paint firm. The tanker overturned, and there have been two instances of a big fire. The situation is under control,'' Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority commissioner Dr Manoj Rajan told PTI.

He said traffic on this road has been closed following the incident at 7.30 AM. He also said the district administration has coordinated with MRPL, and a team has been dispatched with neutralising agents.

''Alternative tanker to transfer the remaining chemicals is being mobilised from Karwar by the company's transporter. Action as per the standard operating procedure for chemical spillage is being followed,'' Rajan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
4
WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised people

WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised pe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021