PWD orders de-concretisation of trees for heathy growth

Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) has asked its officials to de-concretise the base of trees in the city and ensure that at least one metre area around them is left unpaved while laying tiles on footpaths or road construction, officials said on Wednesday.

According to PWD officials, the department has also asked officials concerned to remove concrete around trees wherever their base has been concretised.

These directions came after numerous complaints of concretisation of base of trees across the city.

The department has also issued a circular in this connection.

In July this year, Delhi government's Forest Department had conducted a survey and found that the base of over 1,600 trees were concretised alongside arterial roads and local streets.

Following the survey, concerned agencies such as PWD and the civic bodies were asked to take corrective measures.

A senior PWD official told PTI that the department had also received complaints from the public that tree bases were paved entirely which may lead to decaying of trees.

The circular issued by the PWD said that it has been observed that tile or concrete has been laid right upto the periphery of trees and in many cases, it is detrimental to the healthy growth and life of trees.

“While laying tiles or concrete in areas having trees such as road berm, footpaths, building complex etc, it shall be ensured that at least one metre all around the trees is left kutcha (unpaved) and filled with good earth,” the circular, issued to executive engineers last week, said.

It added, “Wherever the tile or concrete has already been laid right upto the periphery of trees, the portion upto one metre all around such trees shall be de-tiled or de-concretised in a time bound manner.” The department also ordered removal of unwanted vegetative growth or weeds from footpaths.

“Weeds wherever growing through joints of tiles, concrete or through cracks in Pucca (paved) areas such as central verge, toad berms, footpaths etc shall be removed periodically,” the circular said.

Ecologist and professor emeritus at Centre for Environmental Management of Degraded Ecosystem in Delhi University, C R Babu said that concretisation of tree bases is a punishable offence as it kills the tree.

“Concretisation leads to many adverse effects on the health of trees. If tree bars are paved, roots will die and eventually the tree will decay. It is good that the PWD has issued such an order but it has to be implemented in letter and spirit to save trees. It should not be limited to an exercise on paper,” Babu told PTI.

He also suggested that to prevent dust pollution from open tree bases, agencies can plant grass at the bases of trees.

“It will not only reduce dust pollution but also keep the soil wet,” Babu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)