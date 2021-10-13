Left Menu

Delhi govt finds 69 construction sites violating dust control norms

There should be no collection of construction and demolition CD waste on the roadside.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 16:35 IST
As part of its anti-dust campaign, the Delhi government on Wednesday inspected 226 construction sites out of which 69 were found non-compliant and a fine of around Rs 19.4 lakh was proposed for violating dust control norms.

As per the Dust Drive Report of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), as many as 522 construction sites were inspected on four days -- October 7, 8, 11 and 12 -- out of which 165 sites were found violating the guidelines.

The data in the report said that show cause notices have been issued to the 165 violating sites and an amount of Rs 53.5 lakh has been proposed as environment damage compensation (EDC) against them.

The government under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on October 6 announced that it will run an anti-dust campaign from October 7 to 29.

Thirty-one teams, including 17 belonging to the DPCC and 14 green marshals, were constituted to conduct inspections at construction sites and monitor the situation.

The Delhi government had earlier issued 14-point guidelines for construction and demolition agencies to curb dust pollution.

According to the National Green Tribunal's guidelines, a fine ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5 lakh can be imposed for violation of rules at construction sites.

Under the 14-point guidelines, construction sites should be covered from all sides using tin sheds. The sites measuring more than 20,000 square metres will have to deploy anti-smog guns.

Vehicles carrying construction material should also be covered. There should be no collection of construction and demolition (C&D) waste on the roadside. Besides, grinding of stones will also not be allowed in the open, the guidelines stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

