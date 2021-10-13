Left Menu

PM Gati Shakti to improve ease of doing biz, unleash India's growth potential: Industry bodies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 17:48 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Industry bodies on Wednesday said the PM Gati Shakti multi-modal connectivity plan will improve ease of doing business and unleash India's growth potential, thereby creating jobs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a Rs 100-lakh-crore National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity that aims to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy.

PM Gati Shakti targets to cut logistic costs, increase cargo handling capacity and reduce the turnaround time, Modi said at a function to launch the plan.

The plan aims to lend more power and speed to projects by connecting all the departments concerned on one platform, he said.

He added that the infrastructure schemes of various ministries and state governments will be designed and executed with a common vision.

CII Director-General Chandrajit Banerjee said the proposed geospatial digital platform, which seeks to promote seamless multimodal connectivity and better intra-government coordination, is a well-timed and revolutionary initiative.

''It would spur manufacturing competitiveness by facilitating ease of doing business through improved connectivity and is a giant step towards unlocking India's growth potential and creating jobs,'' he said.

Assocham Secretary-General Deepak Sood said the launch of the PM Gati Shakti program is a landmark policy and execution enabler for providing ultra-speed to crucial infrastructure projects as India would see a cohesive approach to holistic development.

''The Gati Shakti program would infuse a great sense of urgency to the USD 1.5-trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline across different sectors, be it railways, ports, airports, waterways, gas pipelines.

''Its execution would lead to the huge reduction in transaction costs and improvement in ease of doing business, as it is addressing a critical issue of quality infrastructure,'' Sood said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

