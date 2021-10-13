Left Menu

All formalities related to construction of AIIMS in Haryana's Rewari completed: Officials

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-10-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 18:36 IST
All formalities related to the construction of the proposed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Haryana's Rewari district have been completed, officials said here on Wednesday.

The project is aimed at the expansion of health services in the state. At a meeting held here, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar sanctioned a separate budget for the project. Minister of State for Public Health and Engineering Banwari Lal, senior officers and a delegation of farmers who have provided land for the project were present at the meeting, the officials said.

The chief minister, who chaired the meeting, also directed officers of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department to start the process of disbursing payments at the earliest to farmers who have provided land for the project, they said.

Khattar also instructed officers of departments of Town and Country Planning, and Development and Panchayats to complete all necessary work within a stipulated time and expedite work on issues related to farmers.

During the meeting, the farmer delegation said, the chief minister gave in-principle approval to their main demands for giving Rs 40 lakh for every acre of land given to the government and the development of commercial complexes along with AIIMS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

