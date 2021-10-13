Left Menu

1,183 PSA oxygen plants funded by PM Cares Fund commissioned so far: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 22:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Wednesday said that 1,183 of the 1,224 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants being funded by the PM Cares Fund have been commissioned across the country so far.

Talking to reporters, ministry secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said that 22 states and union territories, including Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Goa and Odisha, have achieved their 100 per cent target.

He said that the 1,183 plants, which have been commissioned, have the capacity to generate 1,877 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen.

The remaining 41 plants will be commissioned soon, Mishra said, adding that the total of 1,224 PSA oxygen plants being set up under the PM Cares Fund at government-run facilities in states will generate 1,929 MT of oxygen.

''We have set up a dedicated portal on PSA oxygen generation plants through which monitoring is being done regularly,'' he said.

India had faced a shortage of medical oxygen during the second wave of coronavirus in April and May this year.

Mishra said that out of the 285 PSA oxygen plants being installed by the central government's public sector undertakings (PSUs) with a capacity to generate 393 MT of the life-saving gas, 154 have been commissioned so far.

Also, a total of 2,341 plants, which are being funded through other sources, will generate 2,498 MT of oxygen.

