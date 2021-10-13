Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 22:48 IST
Defence minister to conduct final breakthrough blast of Sela tunnel on Thursday
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@rajnathsingh)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will conduct virtually the final breakthrough blast of Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, sources said on Wednesday.

The virtual breakthrough blast will be done at the National War Memorial in Delhi, they noted.

Moreover, the minister is expected to flag off a motorcycle expedition of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Thursday, they mentioned.

The Sela tunnel's construction work is expected to be over by June 2022, the sources noted.

This tunnel goes through Sela Pass and is expected to cut down the distance to China border through Tawang by 10 km. The tunnel would also cut down by at least an hour the travel time between the Army's 4 Corps headquarters at Tezpur in Assam and Tawang.

Moreover, the tunnel would ensure that National Highway 13 and especially the 171-km stretch between Bomdila and Tawang, remains accessible in all weather conditions.

Former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley in his 2018-19 budget, had announced the government's plan to build a tunnel through Sela Pass located at an elevation of 13,700 ft, which will ensure faster movement of troops in Tawang, a strategically-located district bordering China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

