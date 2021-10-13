JK L-G inaugurated hi-tech video walls at prominent locations en route Vaishnodevi shrine

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated multi-crore hi-tech multipurpose video walls installed at prominent locations en route the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in Trikuta hills of Reasi district, officials said.

These video walls were installed at a cost of Rs 5.13 crore, with assistance from the Ministry of Culture.

Sinha also visited the shrine on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami and paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum. He prayed for peace, harmony and prosperity in the Union territory.

He observed that the installation of hi-tech multipurpose video walls at various locations on the track will enable dissemination of real-time information to visiting pilgrims with regard to the yatra, and also add to the aesthetics of various locations on the track.

He said the live telecast will be the main attraction to the pilgrims. It will also showcase the awareness about various initiatives commenced by the shrine board for the facilitation of the pilgrims, they said.

The project, to be accomplished in two phases, includes installation of six large outdoor video walls at prominent locations on the track in the first phase, which was inaugurated on Wednesday, and 20 indoor LED screens at major establishments of the shrine board during the second phase, they said.

The locations where the video walls will be displayed include Darshani Deodi Banganga, new Darshani Deodi Tarakote Marg, Langer Point at Tarakote Marg, Adhkuwari complex, Bhairon ji platform, and Sanjichhat platform.

This project will primarily facilitate the pilgrims by way of live Atka arti, Mata Ki Kahani (stage play), and live darshans on their way to the bhawan.

Moreover, it will also provide advisory and display features (24X7) regarding disaster prone locations on the track during rainy season and otherwise, besides, providing information of missing persons or items, and early warnings of weather forecast, the L-G noted.

The project also provides general information to the visiting pilgrims such as medical and ambulance facilities, accommodation and catering arrangements, water and toilet locations, general announcements, assistance information, dos and don'ts.

The Lt Governor directed the officers concerned to devise a standard operating procedure for the hi-tech multipurpose video walls so that the facility could be utilised efficiently.

The Board, in its continuous endeavours, had recently taken various initiatives for the facilitation of the pilgrims such as making a mobile application, home delivery of puja 'prasad', round-the-clock call centre, e-library and construction of Durga Bhawan besides others.

