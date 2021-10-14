Left Menu

Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurates vertical garden under flyover in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-10-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 00:34 IST
Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurates vertical garden under flyover in Jammu
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@HardeepSPuri)
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday inaugurated the construction of a vertical garden under a flyover in Jammu city, officials said.

Vertical gardens are particularly suitable for cities as they allow good use of available vertical surface areas, the minister said.

The project was initiated under the smart city initiative which involves covering of flyover columns with vertical gardens and bio wall system to beautify the entire stretch.

The minister was appraised that around 25 pairs of piers of the flyover between Dogra Chowk and KC Chowk have been covered and around 42,000 plants of 12 different species are strung on bio-panels with plantation dedicated drip irrigation system.

Puri was informed that the vertical garden, also known as the green wall or the living wall, is self-sufficient and is attached to exterior or interior walls of a building, an official spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
4
IBM Global Business Services renamed IBM Consulting

IBM Global Business Services renamed IBM Consulting

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021