SJTA postpones Bhumi puja event of Shreemandira Parikrama project

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to postpone the proposed ‘Bhumi Puja’ event of the Shreemandira Parikrama Project, in view of the IMD forecast of possible bad weather on October 18.

The Odisha Assembly in February had passed a unanimous resolution on the 'Puri Shreemandira Parikrama Yojana' or the Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor Plan, which aims at enhanced security of the 12th century shrine, better amenities for devotees and creation of a spiritual ambience.

The SJTA in a statement on Wednesday said that though the Bhumi Puja event was scheduled to be held on October 18, a weather alert has been issued by IMD for heavy rains in view of formation of depression which may turn into cyclonic storm.

“Therefore, the proposed event on October 18 is rescheduled for a later date. The new date and time will be informed in due course of time,” it said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was scheduled to join the Bhumi Puja event at Puri, sources said.

Meanwhile, the CM’s secretary V K Pandian and other senior officials on Wednesday visited the proposed stadium project site in Puri and supervised the ongoing works. He reviewed the project progress in detail and directed officials to expedite the completion. The project is part of chief minister’s wish to make Puri into a world-class heritage city with all suitable amenities, a statement issued by the CMO said.

The officials discussed development of sports in Puri district. As Puri town has a strong culture of “akhadas” (bodybuilding centres) and there is a lot of scope for development of sports like wrestling, weightlifting, bodybuilding, yoga, gymnastics, boxing, the officials were told to explore regarding supporting the akhadas for sports development.

According to the CM’s plan, a residential cricket academy and wrestling academy will be established in the new sports complex in Puri.

The project is a part of the scheme “ABADHA” (Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture) which intends to transform Puri into a World Class heritage City. The new sports complex is being constructed with an estimated budget of Rs 40 crore.

The complex will have a cricket stadium with practice nets and other facilities which will enable organising first-class cricket matches including Ranji Trophy. The complex will also have a swimming pool, multi purpose indoor hall (with facilities for boxing, wrestling, table tennis and gymnasium) and 100-seat sports hostel, the CMO release said.

