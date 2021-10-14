Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

Guar gum prices on Thursday gained Rs 352 to Rs 10,890 per five quintals in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for October delivery traded higher 3.34 percent, or Rs 352, to Rs 10,890 per five quintals with an open interest of 675 lots.

Analysts said after tracking the firm physical market trends, traders raised their bets which led to rise in guar gum prices.

