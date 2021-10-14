Left Menu

Maha: ASI introduces lights in entry way of Daulatabad fort to tackle bat menace

When contacted ASI circle superintendent Dr Milan Kumar Chauley said, We are planning to install a permanent lighting system in the dark entry way of Daulatabad fort.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 14-10-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 13:54 IST
Maha: ASI introduces lights in entry way of Daulatabad fort to tackle bat menace
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to make the Daulatabad fort in Maharashtra tourist-friendly, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has introduced lights along the dark entryway of the structure to tackle the menace of bats and improve visibility, an official said on Thursday.

Daulatabad (Devgiri) fort, located nearly 12 km from Aurangabad, is known for its tricky entryway, where the route to the structure uphill is carved like a tunnel, about 650 feet long, the official said. The dark entry passage is home to bats that leave a foul smell, which is a major turn-off for visitors, he said.

To make the pathway tourist-friendly, the ASI decided to install lights along the way on an experiment basis, the official said.

''We have succeeded in bringing the bat numbers down by half, which has also reduced the foul smell,'' conservation assistant Sanjay Rohankar said. When contacted ASI circle superintendent Dr Milan Kumar Chauley said, ''We are planning to install a permanent lighting system in the dark entry way of Daulatabad fort. The measure has helped in bring the bat menace under control and reducing the foul smell that enveloped the premises over the years.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021