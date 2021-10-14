Maha: ASI introduces lights in entry way of Daulatabad fort to tackle bat menace

In a bid to make the Daulatabad fort in Maharashtra tourist-friendly, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has introduced lights along the dark entryway of the structure to tackle the menace of bats and improve visibility, an official said on Thursday.

Daulatabad (Devgiri) fort, located nearly 12 km from Aurangabad, is known for its tricky entryway, where the route to the structure uphill is carved like a tunnel, about 650 feet long, the official said. The dark entry passage is home to bats that leave a foul smell, which is a major turn-off for visitors, he said.

To make the pathway tourist-friendly, the ASI decided to install lights along the way on an experiment basis, the official said.

''We have succeeded in bringing the bat numbers down by half, which has also reduced the foul smell,'' conservation assistant Sanjay Rohankar said. When contacted ASI circle superintendent Dr Milan Kumar Chauley said, ''We are planning to install a permanent lighting system in the dark entry way of Daulatabad fort. The measure has helped in bring the bat menace under control and reducing the foul smell that enveloped the premises over the years.''

