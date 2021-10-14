Left Menu

3.3 magnitude earthquake hits Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-10-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 14:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of 3.3 magnitudes shook Assam on Thursday, a Met official said here.

The quake hit at 11.06 am and its epicenter was in Lakhimpur district, the official said.

There was no report of any loss of human life or damage to property so far, sources in the police department said.

The earthquake occurred at Latitude 27.35 North and Longitude 94.19 East at a depth of 10 Km, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Deputy Director Sanjay O'neil Shaw told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

