Left Menu

Rain may dampen Durga Puja revelry on Navami, Dashami

With visitors entry into marquees banned in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, many people found no shelter and got drenched in the showers that lasted for around 30 minutes.Kolkata recorded 10.7 mm of rain, while Dum Dum on the northern outskirts of the city received 23.4 mm of rain, the India Meteorological Department said.The weatherman forecast light to moderate rain in all the districts of south Bengal till the morning of October 19, the intensity of which may increase thereafter in some places.Thunderstorms with lightning may occur in Kolkata on Thursday Maha Navami and Friday Bijoya Dashami.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-10-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 15:01 IST
Rain may dampen Durga Puja revelry on Navami, Dashami
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Durga Puja's revelry on Maha Navami and Bijoya Dashami may be slightly dampened with the MeT Department predicting rain or thundershowers in southern West Bengal on these two days.

The intensity of rain is likely to increase from Saturday, the weatherman said.

People attired in new clothes visiting Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata were taken aback by showers on Wednesday night. With visitors' entry into marquees banned in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, many people found no shelter and got drenched in the showers that lasted for around 30 minutes.

Kolkata recorded 10.7 mm of rain, while Dum Dum on the northern outskirts of the city received 23.4 mm of rain, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weatherman forecast 'light to moderate rain' in all the districts of south Bengal till the morning of October 19, the intensity of which may increase thereafter in some places.

Thunderstorms with lightning may occur in Kolkata on Thursday (Maha Navami) and Friday (Bijoya Dashami). The districts of South and North 24 Parganas and Purba and Paschim Medinipur are likely to receive heavy rain with gusty wind reaching speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour from October 17, the weatherman added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021