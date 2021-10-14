Relevant, faster and better quality standards key for achieving SDGs: Choubey

Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Thursday said relevant, faster and better quality standards are essential for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Speaking on the occasion of World Standards day organised by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs pressed on the significance of environmental sustainability through standardization. ''... in view of the pandemic, the path to move towards SDGs has become an absolute necessity, for which relevant, faster and better standards are essential,'' an official statement quoted Choubey having said at the event. The minister also emphasized on the importance of MSME sector in India and how the implementation of standards facilitate access to national and international markets. He spoke on the critical role that standards play in ensuring the integration of diverse technologies and interoperability of innovations required for propelling smart cities of the future. Stressing on the need to strive towards achieving the 17 SDGs adopted by all members of the United Nations, Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan appreciated the efforts made by BIS for prioritizing the formulation of standards that address the SDGs and for the development of standards with a wide understanding of what supports a healthy environment. She reiterated that SDGs provide the best hope to face a number of challenges and opportunities from demographic transitions to new models of economic activity and that standards have a critical part to play in this regard. Nidhi Khare, Additional Secretary in the Consumer Affairs Ministry said quality standards form the foundation of international trade and play a key role in strengthening the means of implementation and revitalization of global partnerships for sustainable development. She further said the BIS has an important role to play in successfully achieving the SDGs and making the world a better place to live in. BIS Director General Pramod Kumar spoke on how BIS is striving to formulate need-based standards taking into consideration the needs of consumers, making sure they get efficient and reliable goods and promoting responsible supply chains in pursuit of SDGs.

