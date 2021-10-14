Left Menu

French court orders state to honour its climate commitments

A French court has ordered the state to honour its commitments on climate change, environmental organisations bringing the case said on Thursday. France is one of several countries where environmental activists are using the judicial system to force their governments to take faster action against global warming.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 16:04 IST
French court orders state to honour its climate commitments
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

A French court has ordered the state to honor its commitments on climate change, environmental organizations bringing the case said on Thursday.

France is one of several countries where environmental activists are using the judicial system to force their governments to take faster action against global warming. "We have won. The state must not only catch up on its delays but must also repair any damages," Oxfam France director Cecile Duflot said on Twitter.

There was no immediate comment from government officials. Oxfam is one of four organizations that brought the case against the French government, along with Greenpeace and Fondation Nicolas Hulot.

"The French state has been condemned ... Its climate change inaction has been largely sanctioned," Greenpeace France director Jean-Francois Julliard tweeted. The Paris administrative tribunal ruling, seen by Reuters, orders the French government to take all necessary measures to repair ecological damage and to prevent the worsening of the situation by the end of 2022 at the latest.

In August, France's highest administrative court had already fined the state million euros ($11.6 million) for failing to improve air quality in several areas of the country. Environmental activists in several European countries are using the courts to force governments to respect their climate change commitments.

In April, Germany's top court ruled that the country must update its climate law by the end of next year to set out how it will cut carbon emissions down nearly to zero by 2050. At the end of 2019, the Dutch High Court also ordered the government to step up its fight against climate change and to cut greenhouse gas emissions faster than planned.

($1 = 0.8613 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021