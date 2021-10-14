Left Menu

Assam’s Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary to reopen for tourists from October 15

The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in central Assams Morigaon district, known for its dense population of Great Indian Rhinoceros, will reopen for tourists from Friday after its routine closure during the monsoon season, an official said.

The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in central Assam's Morigaon district, known for its dense population of Great Indian Rhinoceros, will reopen for tourists from Friday after its routine closure during the monsoon season, an official said. Roads and bridges inside the sanctuary damaged by the flood this year have been repaired to welcome visitors to the rhino homeland, about an hour's drive from Guwahati. The official said due to COVID-19, the wildlife sanctuary witnessed less footfall than normal times last year resulting in lower revenue. The 38.85 sq km sanctuary on the southern bank of river Brahmaputra has over 100 rhinos, 2,000 wild buffaloes, hogs, barking deer, leopards, different species of snakes, and tortoises. Its grasslands provide habitat for Assam's second-largest population of the Great Indian Rhinoceros after the Kaziranga National Park.

