Left Menu

Road-blocking climate protesters in UK pause campaign

Environmental protesters pressuring the British government to insulate all homes within a decade as a way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions have halted their disruptive road-blocking campaign until October 25, just days before the start of the UN climate summit in the Scottish city of Glasgow.In an open letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the group known as Insulate Britain apologized Thursday for the disruption its demonstration caused but said the urgency of climate change necessitated unconventional actions.Insulate Britain would like to take this opportunity to profoundly acknowledge the disruption caused over the past five weeks, it said.

PTI | London | Updated: 14-10-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 17:42 IST
Road-blocking climate protesters in UK pause campaign
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Environmental protesters pressuring the British government to insulate all homes within a decade as a way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions have halted their disruptive road-blocking campaign until October 25, just days before the start of the UN climate summit in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

In an open letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the group known as Insulate Britain apologized Thursday for the disruption its demonstration caused but said the urgency of climate change necessitated unconventional actions.

"Insulate Britain would like to take this opportunity to profoundly acknowledge the disruption caused over the past five weeks," it said. "We cannot imagine undertaking such acts in normal circumstances. But the dire reality of our situation has to be faced." Participants in the group's protest blocked many major roads in and around London, causing traffic misery for drivers. Members of the group also glued themselves to roads. Police made dozens of arrests during the weeks-long action.

The group wants Johnson's Conservative government to insulate "all of Britain's 29 million leaky homes by 2030, and all social housing by 2025," a policy that it says would pay dividends in the urgent battle against climate change. "We invite you to make a meaningful statement that we can trust...that your government will take the lead needed to insulate and retrofit our homes,'' the group said in its letter.

The upcoming UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, is scheduled to take place from Oct. 31-November 12. It is being billed by many environmentalists as the world's last chance to turn the tide in the battle against climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021