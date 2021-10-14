Left Menu

Delhi records maximum temperature of 33.9 degrees Celsius

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 19:24 IST
Delhi records maximum temperature of 33.9 degrees Celsius
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's maximum temperature on Thursday settled at 33.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather office also predicted clear skies in the national capital for Friday while cloudy sky with light or moderate rain over the weekend. The minimum temperature in the city on Thursday was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, it said.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was recorded at 39 per cent, a MeT official said.

On Wednesday, the city's maximum temperature settled at 33.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021