MP: Fire at godown in Ratlam; no casualties

A fire broke out on Thursday at a godown storing PVC pipes and cable near a residential area in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam city, and no casualties were reported in the incident, police said.

At least seven to eight tankers were pressed into service, and fire fighters brought the blaze under control in two hours, an official said. According to locals, people living near the godown were evicted, and the smoke billowing from the premises was seen from places that were 5 km away. The authorities had not permitted godowns to be set up close to residential areas, and action will be taken after thorough investigation, Ratlam sub-divisional magistrate Abhishek Gehlot. The blaze is likely to have erupted from a heap of garbage near the godown and engulfed it, the official said.

