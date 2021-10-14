Left Menu

MP: Fire at godown in Ratlam; no casualties

According to locals, people living near the godown were evicted, and the smoke billowing from the premises was seen from places that were 5 km away. The blaze is likely to have erupted from a heap of garbage near the godown and engulfed it, the official said.

PTI | Ratlam | Updated: 14-10-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 20:15 IST
MP: Fire at godown in Ratlam; no casualties
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out on Thursday at a godown storing PVC pipes and cable near a residential area in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam city, and no casualties were reported in the incident, police said.

At least seven to eight tankers were pressed into service, and fire fighters brought the blaze under control in two hours, an official said. According to locals, people living near the godown were evicted, and the smoke billowing from the premises was seen from places that were 5 km away. The authorities had not permitted godowns to be set up close to residential areas, and action will be taken after thorough investigation, Ratlam sub-divisional magistrate Abhishek Gehlot. The blaze is likely to have erupted from a heap of garbage near the godown and engulfed it, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021