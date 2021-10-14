Left Menu

PM Modi to perform virtual 'bhoomi pujan' of boys hostel in Surat on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone of a boys hostel on the outskirts of Surat city of Gujarat on Friday, said an office-bearer of Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj that will construct the facility.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 14-10-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 20:45 IST
PM Modi to perform virtual 'bhoomi pujan' of boys hostel in Surat on Friday
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone of a boys' hostel on the outskirts of Surat city of Gujarat on Friday, said an office-bearer of Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj that will construct the facility. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also announced that Modi will perform the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of Hostel Phase-1 (Boys' Hostel) in Surat at 11 am via video-conferencing.

''The PM will perform the virtual bhoomi poojan for our upcoming hostel facility for Patidar boys. In phase-I, a hostel for 1,000 male students of Patidar community will be built near Valak village on the outskirts of Surat city,'' said Kanji Bhalala, president of Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj, a prominent Patidar community outfit in Surat.

''In phase-II, we will build a women's hostel having a capacity to accommodate 500 girl students. The construction of the women's hostel may begin next year,'' he added.

The PMO statement said that Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will also remain present at the event, to be held near Valak village on Varachha-Kamrej road.

Giving details about the Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj, the PMO said, ''It is a registered trust established in 1983 whose main objective is educational and social transformation of weaker sections of the society. It helps in preparing students for various competitive exams and also provides them with a platform for entrepreneurship and skill development.'' Bhalala said the boys' hostel will have a large auditorium, a digital gallery showcasing the history of Patidar community and its leaders, and a library, which can be accessed by students of all castes.

The building will also have a centre to provide guidance about various government schemes and scholarships, such as widow pension and financial assistance to study abroad, he added. ''This hostel will mostly cater to the students who are preparing for professional courses, such as CA, and for competitive exams, such as UPSC. Apart from providing residential facilities, we will also provide them coaching through experts. So, this will also serve as a coaching centre,'' Bhalala said.

While a nominal fee will be charged from the students for boarding, lodging and coaching, the trust will not charge anything from the girl students, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021