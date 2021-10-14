Left Menu

Dutch climate scientist Geert Jan van Oldenborgh dies at 59

Respected Dutch climate scientist Geert Jan van Oldenborgh, co-founder of a group that rapidly analyses the possible effects of climate change on extreme weather events, has died at age 59, the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute said on Thursday.Van Oldenborghs pioneering work with the World Weather Attribution network led to his recognition last month, along with co-founder Friederike Otto, as one of Time magazines 100 most influential people of 2021.

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 14-10-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 21:32 IST
Dutch climate scientist Geert Jan van Oldenborgh dies at 59
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Respected Dutch climate scientist Geert Jan van Oldenborgh, co-founder of a group that rapidly analyses the possible effects of climate change on extreme weather events, has died at age 59, the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute said on Thursday.

Van Oldenborgh's pioneering work with the World Weather Attribution network led to his recognition last month, along with co-founder Friederike Otto, as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people of 2021. The magazine lauded them for building a global team of researchers capable of swiftly analysing data around extreme weather.

Van Oldenborgh continued his work after being diagnosed eight years ago with Kahler's disease, or multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. He died Tuesday, the Dutch meteorological institute said.

Over the summer the team concluded that the devastating heatwave in the American Pacific Northwest was "virtually impossible without human-caused climate change." The attribution network also said that the extreme rainfall which triggered flooding that left a trail of death and destruction through parts of Germany and Belgium in July was "made more likely by climate change." Van Oldenborgh, who studied physics at Leiden University, joined the Dutch meteorological institute in 1996, where he studied the predictability of the Pacific region's El Nino weather pattern. As part of his work with the Dutch institute, he also contributed to reports by the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

In the early 2000s, he created a platform he called "Climate Explorer" to analyse climate data.

"He did so single-handedly and with little funding; it remains one of the most useful tools for accessing and analysing climate data available to the world," his colleagues at the World Weather Attribution network said in a statement on the group's website. "His desire to share everything he made, and for science, data and tools to be open, advanced climate science and meant that results were more easily accessible for the general public." The group said than Van Oldenborgh's "honesty, kindness and morality shone through his life and work, leaving fellow scientists, students and friends mourning his loss but grateful for having known and worked with him. His legacy will be immense." Van Oldenborgh is survived by his wife and three sons. The family was planning a private funeral.(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021