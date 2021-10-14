Left Menu

C-DOT, Railtel sign pact to work jointly on telecom projects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 22:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
State-run telecom research and development organisation C-DOT and Railways ministry technical arm RailTel Corporation have signed a pact to work together in the telecom space with key focus on the modernization and expansion of communication networks across the country, a C-DOT statement said.

The memorandum of understanding was signed as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations of the government.

C-DOT executive director Rajkumar Upadhyay said that his organisation is keen on aligning its indigenous telecom research and development endeavours with the specific requirements of RailTel for meeting the objectives of national development.

Both the organisations have complementary strengths that will bring great synergy in meeting specific goals of modernizing and expanding nationwide communication networks and meeting customer demands.

RailTel is also in the process of rolling out services under the PM-WANI programme which aims to roll out wifi hotspots across the country.

The central public sector enterprise RailTel is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network of 60,000 route kilometers.

''C-DOT brings its R&D expertise in designing indigenous technologies and RailTel has a ready market for deploying these solutions. The synergy between C-DOT and RailTel will help in providing affordable broadband services to the masses in the rural areas by lowering the cost of equipment since all this will be 'Make in India' using C-DOT's technology,'' the statement said.

