India, Sweden set to celebrate Innovation Day on Oct 26

The online event themed Accelerating India Swedens Green Transition is hosted by India Unlimited in association with the Embassy of India in Sweden, Sweden-India Business Council, and Confederation of Indian Industry CII.The one-day event will be divided into nine parts to discuss various aspects of climate change and the possible solutions to bring about a green transition.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2021 00:47 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 00:44 IST
India and Sweden are set to celebrate the 8th Innovation Day on October 26 during which they will discuss various aspects of climate change and the possible solutions to bring green transition.

The one-day event will be held at 0800-1630 hours (Swedish Time) and 1130-2000 hours (Indian Time), a statement said. The online event themed 'Accelerating India Sweden's Green Transition' is hosted by India Unlimited in association with the Embassy of India in Sweden, Sweden-India Business Council, and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The one-day event will be divided into nine parts to discuss various aspects of climate change and the possible solutions to bring about a green transition. The sessions will include an exchange of ideas over the implementation of digital technology and Artificial Intelligence to introduce climate-friendly solutions.

