Odd News Roundup: Record 2-tonne sunfish found off the coast of Ceuta

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Record 2-tonne sunfish found off the coast of Ceuta Marine biologist Enrique Ostale could not believe his eyes when he saw the enormous sunfish tangled in the nets of a tuna-fishing boat off the Mediterranean coast of Ceuta earlier this month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2021 02:36 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 02:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Record 2-tonne sunfish found off the coast of Ceuta

Marine biologist Enrique Ostale could not believe his eyes when he saw the enormous sunfish tangled in the nets of a tuna-fishing boat off the Mediterranean coast of Ceuta earlier this month. The mammoth sunfish, a species classed as vulnerable and not eaten in Europe, was 3.2 metres (10.5 feet) long, 2.9 metres (9.5 feet) wide, Enrique Ostale said in an interview on Thursday. The find, which he was called to assess, was a record for the area which, due to tides and sunfish migratory patterns, has no shortage of such encounters.

