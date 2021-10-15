Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Buala, Solomon Islands - USGS
Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2021 08:34 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 08:34 IST
A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Buala, Solomon Islands on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was at a depth of 33 km (20.51 miles), and was about 155 km west-southwest of Buala, the USGS said.
