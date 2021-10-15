Australia PM Morrison says he will attend U.N. climate summit
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said he would attend the U.N. COP26 climate summit in Glasgow as his conservative government faces global pressure to take further action to cut carbon emissions.
Morrison had said he was unsure whether he would travel to the summit, which is to be held Oct. 31-Nov. 12. World leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden are scheduled to attend.
"The government will be finalizing its position to take to the summit. We're working through those issues," Morrison said during a media conference in Sydney.
