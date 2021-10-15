Left Menu

Australia PM Morrison says he will attend U.N. climate summit

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 15-10-2021 09:39 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 09:35 IST
Australia PM Morrison says he will attend U.N. climate summit
Image Credit: Twitter (@ScottMorrisonMP)
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said he would attend the U.N. COP26 climate summit in Glasgow as his conservative government faces global pressure to take further action to cut carbon emissions.

Morrison had said he was unsure whether he would travel to the summit, which is to be held Oct. 31-Nov. 12. World leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden are scheduled to attend.

"The government will be finalizing its position to take to the summit. We're working through those issues," Morrison said during a media conference in Sydney.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021