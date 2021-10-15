Left Menu

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

PTI | Garhwa | Updated: 15-10-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 14:09 IST
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Four youngsters died while fishing in a dam in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, police said on Friday.

As per preliminary investigation, the four youths hailing from Nayakhad village died due to suffocation after getting trapped in the supply pipe of Bhabni Khad Dam, Banshidhar Nagar Sub-divisional Police Officer Pramod Kumar Kesri said.

The four deceased, along with five others, had gone to the dam for fishing on Thursday night.

The four youngsters – identified as Bablu Oraon (25), Anil Oraon (25), Amresh Oraon (17) and Nagendra Oraon (22) – entered the 50-feet-long supply pipe with fishing nets.

When they did not come out even after a long time, others raised an alarm, following which officials reached the spot and brought them out.

However, doctors at a nearby hospital declared them brought dead, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021