Bus falls into sinkhole as storms lash Greece

A bus transporting oil refinery workers fell into a sinkhole in the center of Greeces second-largest city Friday as a storm continued to batter the country.

15-10-2021
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Greece

A bus transporting oil refinery workers fell into a sinkhole in the center of Greece's second-largest city Friday as a storm continued to batter the country. Authorities said all 15 people on the bus in Thessaloniki were unharmed.

Hundreds of homes in Athens, Greece's capital, were flooded, and major roads remained closed as the storm crossed the country, heading east.

Flooding killed one person on the Greek island of Evia, where the severe weather compounded the damage from a massive August wildfire. Rescue crews located the man's body Friday.

