Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 15-10-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 18:40 IST
Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal
Light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains are likely over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh during October 15-16 as a low pressure area is now stretching over west central and adjoining north west Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rains are likely at one or two places of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari districts today.

Heavy rains are likely at one or two places in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts on October 16.

Squally weather with winds of speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over West central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast, according to the weather office.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till tomorrow, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

