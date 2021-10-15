Left Menu

Guj: 8-year-old girl mauled to death by lions in Amreli

An eight-year-old girl was mauled to death by lions at a village in Gujarats Amreli district, an official from the state forest department said on Friday.The incident took place at Goradka village of Amrelis Savarkundla taluka in the early hours of the day, deputy conservator of forest Gir-East Dr Anshuman Sharma said.The victim belonged to a family of migrant farm labourers who had come there from Dahod district, and were sleeping in a field, he said.When her parents and other labourers realised that the girl was missing, they went looking for her and found her remains in a nearby field.

An eight-year-old girl was mauled to death by lions at a village in Gujarat's Amreli district, an official from the state forest department said on Friday.

The incident took place at Goradka village of Amreli's Savarkundla taluka in the early hours of the day, deputy conservator of forest (Gir-East) Dr Anshuman Sharma said.

The victim belonged to a family of migrant farm labourers who had come there from Dahod district, and were sleeping in a field, he said.

''When her parents and other labourers realised that the girl was missing, they went looking for her and found her remains in a nearby field. They also spotted two lions in the same area,'' the official said.

While no one saw the lions taking the girl away, circumstantial evidence suggests that the child was mauled to death by the animals, he added. Forest teams have started tracking down the two lions for further investigation, the official said.

