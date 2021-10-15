Free treatment at Chandpura Homoeopathic Hospital: Vij

Haryana AYUSH Minister Anil Vij on Friday said the construction work of Government Homeopathic College and Hospital at Chandpura in Ambala Cantonment is moving at a fast pace.

He said that there would be the best facilities for studies in the college.

Besides, free homeopathic treatment will be provided in the hospital which will benefit the residents of the area, Vij, who also holds the Home portfolio, said.

This would be the first such government Homoeopathic College and Hospital in the state where students besides studying would get accommodation facility, he said, adding residential facility would also be provided to the staff members.

With the setting up of the Homeopathic College and Hospital, the commercial activities in the adjoining areas will also increase, Vij said.

