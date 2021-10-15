Left Menu

Free treatment at Chandpura Homoeopathic Hospital: Vij

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-10-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 21:14 IST
Free treatment at Chandpura Homoeopathic Hospital: Vij
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@anilvijminister)
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana AYUSH Minister Anil Vij on Friday said the construction work of Government Homeopathic College and Hospital at Chandpura in Ambala Cantonment is moving at a fast pace.

He said that there would be the best facilities for studies in the college.

Besides, free homeopathic treatment will be provided in the hospital which will benefit the residents of the area, Vij, who also holds the Home portfolio, said.

This would be the first such government Homoeopathic College and Hospital in the state where students besides studying would get accommodation facility, he said, adding residential facility would also be provided to the staff members.

With the setting up of the Homeopathic College and Hospital, the commercial activities in the adjoining areas will also increase, Vij said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
3
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021