Parks will be set up across Punjab: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said parks would be set up across the entire state as sound health is of paramount importance owing to the fast-changing lifestyles in the modern era. He was responding to the demand put forward by state Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal for a park in Bathinda alongside Bathinda branch canal.

The chief minister, while greeting people on the occasion of Dussehra, described the festival as the ''symbol of triumph of good over evil''. He said urban development is the focus area for him and he has a roadmap for the same, which includes robust sewerage system, spacious market places and parks. ''The benefits of all the government schemes must reach down to the last beneficiary in a hassle-free manner,'' he added. Dedicating Shaheed Sepoy Sandeep Singh memorial chowk at Paras Ram Nagar to the public, Channi said that he feels blessed to meet the parents of the martyr who lost his life in the service of the nation in Jammu and Kashmir's Surankot on August 2, 1999. ''I particularly admire the Armymen and the teachers as one carries the spirit of patriotism inside their hearts while the other builds the nation,'' he said.

Earlier, the chief minister laid the foundation stone of canal lining and the renovation work of the Bathinda branch at a cost of Rs 30 crore. Besides, he also laid the foundation stone of Balwant Gargi multipurpose auditorium at Rose Garden, Bathinda which would come up in two acre area at a cost of Rs 27.15 crore with a seating capacity of 928 and an open air seating capacity of 120, according to an official statement.

Meanwhile, at a separate function, Channi announced a slew of development projects to ensure holistic growth of Sri Chamkaur Sahib and Morinda.

Addressing a public gathering on the occasion of Dussehra, he announced that the Community Health Centre at Chamkaur Sahib would be upgraded as the 100-bedded hospital and a trauma centre would soon come up at Morinda. He also announced to upgrade the animal husbandry dispensaries in the rural areas across the state to ensure better healthcare facilities in order to improve the quality of livestock so as to boost the income of dairy farmers. Channi also announced a sewage project for Morinda to be executed at cost of Rs 42 crore, besides Rs 28 crore canal-based drinking water supply scheme also for Morinda, which has already been sanctioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)