Assam’s Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary reopens for tourists

PTI | Pobitora | Updated: 15-10-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 21:40 IST
The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary (PWS) in Assam, famed for the one-horned Great Indian Rhinoceros, reopened for tourists from Friday after remaining shut during the monsoon season. Minister and local MLA Piyus Hazarika, who declared it open, and his wife Aimee Baruah took a tour of the sanctuary with jeep and elephant safaris.

Roads inside the wildlife park in central Morigaon district, which were damaged due to floods this year, were repaired before reopening, PWS officials said.

The 38.85 square km sanctuary has over 100 Great Indian Rhinoceros within a 16 sq km area found suitable for habitation, they said.

Besides the rhinoceros, it is home to wild buffaloes, barking deers, hog deers, leopards, different species of snakes, birds and tortoise.

Last year, PWS had witnessed less footfall than ordinary times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

