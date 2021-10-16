Three dead in road accident in Bharatpur
Three people died after being hit by a speeding car in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Saturday, police said.
The victims were changing the punctured tire of a truck on the Jaipur-Agra national highway when the accident happened, they said.
Two of them died on the spot, and the third at a hospital, the police said.
They were identified as Khursheed, Zafru, and Kamlesh of Alwar district.
Their family members have been informed, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted once they arrive, the police said.
