Left Menu

Guj govt to give Rs 5,000 aid to tribal members for undertaking Ram Janmabhoomi pilgrimage

He said the tribal pilgrims will be given financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per person for pilgrimage to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.The state-level Dussehra Mahotsav programme at Shabari Dham featured various tribal dance forms of Gujarat.Modi also said the Gujarat government is working to develop a tourism circuit between Saputara in the Dangs district and the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in the Narmada district, connecting tribal areas of the eastern part of Gujarat.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-10-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 16:27 IST
Guj govt to give Rs 5,000 aid to tribal members for undertaking Ram Janmabhoomi pilgrimage
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP government in Gujarat has decided to offer financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per person from the state's tribal community for pilgrimage to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Tourism and Pilgrimage Development Minister Purnesh Modi said. Addressing a gathering in the Shabari Dham -- a pilgrim site in Gujarat's Dangs district associated with Lord Sri Ram -- on the occasion of Dussehra on Friday, Modi also said that henceforth the state-level 'Dussehra Mahotsav' will be organised every year at different places of pilgrimage associated with Lord Ram in Gujarat. He said the tribal pilgrims will be given financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per person for pilgrimage to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.

The state-level Dussehra Mahotsav programme at Shabari Dham featured various tribal dance forms of Gujarat.

Modi also said the Gujarat government is working to develop a tourism circuit between Saputara in the Dangs district and the 'Statue of Unity' at Kevadia in the Narmada district, connecting tribal areas of the eastern part of Gujarat. Modi, who also holds the portfolio of the Roads and Buildings Department in the Bhupendra Patel government, said the celebration of the Dussehra festival, especially in tribal areas, would highlight the cultural and historical heritage of such areas.

Notably, the assembly elections are due in Gujarat in December next year. Ram Janmabhoomi is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, which was set up after the Supreme Court verdict in November 2019, is entrusted with the task of constructing a temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Speaking on the occasion on Friday, Valsad MP KC Patel said Narendra Modi government has ensured the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Union and Uttar Pradesh governments are working together for the development of that area. In a surprise move, which is seen as an effort by the ruling BJP to blunt anti-incumbency ahead of the assembly elections, the entire cabinet in Gujarat was replaced with new faces in September with the resignation of the chief minister Vijay Rupani, who was replaced with Bhupendra Patel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

FACTBOX-Countries vaccinating children against COVID-19

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1; Athletics-'A great talent'- fellow athletes pay tribute to Kenyan Tirop and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Raphinha stars as Brazil cruise past Uruguay 4-1...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021