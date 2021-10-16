Efforts to cage stray leopard begin: Officials

To trap a leopard frequently entering residential areas at Hasanur, 95 km from here, forest officials on Saturday said cages would be placed to trap the big cat.

According to the officials, the leopard was spotted moving around the area for the past 10 days, and that it was usual. But, some villagers complained about the visit of the leopard to the residential areas. The predator had attacked a hen and killed a dog a couple of days ago, the officials said quoting the villagers. Following this, the forest officials said they would place a cage at Hasanur and try to trap the animal. They asked the villagers to not come out of their houses from 6 PM to 6 AM.

