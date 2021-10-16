Odd News Roundup: Record 2-tonne sunfish found off the coast of Ceuta; Cyprus's homage to the humble spud goes viral

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Record 2-tonne sunfish found off the coast of Ceuta Marine biologist Enrique Ostale could not believe his eyes when he saw the enormous sunfish tangled in the nets of a tuna-fishing boat off the Mediterranean coast of Ceuta earlier this month.

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Record 2-tonne sunfish found off the coast of Ceuta

Marine biologist Enrique Ostale could not believe his eyes when he saw the enormous sunfish tangled in the nets of a tuna-fishing boat off the Mediterranean coast of Ceuta earlier this month. The mammoth sunfish, a species classed as vulnerable and not eaten in Europe, was 3.2 metres (10.5 feet) long, 2.9 metres (9.5 feet) wide, Enrique Ostale said in an interview on Thursday. The find, which he was called to assess, was a record for the area which, due to tides and sunfish migratory patterns, has no shortage of such encounters.

Cyprus's homage to the humble spud goes viral

A Cypriot community's endeavour to pay homage to the humble spud has gone viral after their 5 metre (16 ft) tall statue of a Cyprus potato drew comparisons to a giant penis. The fibreglass replica, which cost 8,000 euros ($9,300) and sits by a main road at the entrance to the village of Xylophagou, has drawn widespread ribbing on social media.

