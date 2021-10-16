Left Menu

City & neighbouring districts experience intermittent to moderate rainfall

The city and its neighbouring districts of gangetic West Bengal experienced intermittent light to moderate rainfall on Saturday as the low pressure area lay over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal. Intermittent drizzle had lashed the city and other districts of south Bengal last evening inconveniencing pandal hoppers and affected immersion of Durga idols.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-10-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 20:08 IST
The city and its neighbouring districts of gangetic West Bengal experienced intermittent light to moderate rainfall on Saturday as the low pressure area lay over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal. A Met office bulletin said under its impact strong south-easterly wind from Bay of Bengal will blow over gangetic West Bengal during October 17 to 19.

In the last 24 hours the city experienced 026.6 mm rainfall.

The weatherman said thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall will lash some parts of Kolkata, Howrah, Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Hooghly and North 24 Parganas districts. Intermittent drizzle had lashed the city and other districts of south Bengal last evening inconveniencing pandal hoppers and affected immersion of Durga idols. The rains stopped since this morning but the overcast conditions remained, the Met department said.

